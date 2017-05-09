University of Manitoba fined after worker falls 14 feet through hole

An investigation from Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health found floor panels had been removed by workers who were lowering a giant spool of wire into a building below. There was no guardrail placed around the hole.
One employee fell into an open pit and suffered serious injuries. Later, a second employee fell more than four metres to the ground below. That employee also suffered serious injuries.
It has now been ordered to pay $13,000 in fines and surcharges.
