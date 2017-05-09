Crime
May 9, 2017 2:29 pm

Lockdown lifted at Aldergrove Secondary School following Snapchat post

By Online News Producer  Global News

File photo.

Darrell Patton | Global News
A A

A lockdown at Aldergrove Secondary School has now been lifted after a student posted a Snapchat of himself holding a “handgun” in the school hallway.

Turns out, the handgun was a prop from the drama department but Langley RCMP were called to monitor all entrances to the school until the student in question was found.

He was taken into custody in 14 minutes.

The polling station at the school was also locked down during this time.

Langley RCMP say polling stations are open once again and classes are back in session.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Aldergrove
Aldergrove BC
Aldergrove Senior Secondary School
Langley
Langley RCMP
Snapchat

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News