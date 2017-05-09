Lockdown lifted at Aldergrove Secondary School following Snapchat post

A lockdown at Aldergrove Secondary School has now been lifted after a student posted a Snapchat of himself holding a “handgun” in the school hallway.

Turns out, the handgun was a prop from the drama department but Langley RCMP were called to monitor all entrances to the school until the student in question was found.

He was taken into custody in 14 minutes.

The polling station at the school was also locked down during this time.

Langley RCMP say polling stations are open once again and classes are back in session.