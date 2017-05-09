Quebec floods: Galipeault Bridge reopened after inspection

The Galipeault Bridge, linking Île-Perrot to Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue on Highway 20, has been reopened by Transports Quebec.

Officials reopened the bridge after an inspection determined the structure was safe and water levels had receded.

Quebec’s public security minister says flood levels are gradually dropping, particularly in the western part of the province.

Martin Coiteux says things are expected to get back to normal only at the end of the month.

Coiteux told a news conference Tuesday morning that Quebecers must be realistic and realize things will not improve overnight.

So far, the heavy rains and melting snowpack across Quebec have flooded 2,733 residences, forcing the evacuation of 1,940 people in 171 municipalities.

Montreal has extended its state of emergency until the end of the week, giving the city the power to order mandatory evacuations.