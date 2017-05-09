No bail for accused in hit and run on Big River First Nation involving kids

A judge has denied bail to a man accused of injuring five children in a hit and run while he was driving impaired on the Big River First Nation in Saskatchewan.

Colt Levi Morin, 20, faces several charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm.

The kids from the reserve were walking home from soccer last month when they were hit.

An 11-year-old girl had to be airlifted to Saskatoon where she underwent surgery.

Judge Earl Kalenith of provincial court in Prince Albert acknowledged Morin has strong family support, but said that was not enough to persuade him to give Morin bail.

The judge said Morin’s ongoing issues with alcohol factored into his decision.

“There is not an ability to stay away from alcohol,” Kalenith said Tuesday. “The risk is too great to justify Mr. Morin’s release.”

Morin sat silently behind the glass of the prisoner’s box throughout the proceedings and showed no reaction when Kalenith read his decision.

Morin is to be back in court on Monday.