Saskatoon weather outlook: rain moves out, drier days move in

After a day of rain, drier days move in with sunshine and warmer air returning for awhile.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

Over 32 millimetres of rain added enough moisture to our atmosphere to produce some fog patches to start Tuesday as temperatures slid back to the freezing mark this morning in Saskatoon.

Partly cloudy skies helped warm us up into the low teens before noon.

Fog patches have cleared, the sun is out & things are really greening up out there after yesterday's rain https://t.co/dqlCEnFlSS #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/UjtIG0EgUn — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 9, 2017

We slid back to the freezing mark to start today, but we've warmed up nicely, now at 13 degrees! https://t.co/dqlCEnFlSS #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/h0YxR6ql42 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 9, 2017

15 degrees in Saskatoon over this noon hour…not too bad compared to yesterday's +9! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/jbsV50xapN — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 9, 2017

We’ll remain under a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the day with a slight chance of showers later this afternoon as we rise up to a daytime high around 18 degrees.

Tonight

Clouds will clear out once again tonight as we cool down to an overnight low around 3 degrees.

Wednesday

We’ll see a few clouds stick around the area at times during the day on Wednesday with some sunny breaks as well.

Temperatures will climb up close to or possibly even into the 20s for an afternoon high.

Thursday-Friday

An upper ridge of high pressure looks to build in to end off the work week, bringing us back into some warmer air with daytime highs back into the low 20s.

That ridge will also help bring in some more sunshine for the rest of the week with some more clouds expected, particularly early on Thursday and later in the day on Friday and predominantly sunshine in between.

Weekend Outlook

A system swinging into Alberta will push in the clouds on Saturday with a slight chance of showers, but a better rain risk moves in on Sunday and into early next week.

Cooler air will slide in this weekend as well, dropping daytime highs from the mid-teens Saturday to the low teens on Sunday.

This Saskatoon Your Saskatchewan photo was snapped by Marilyn Wiggins:

