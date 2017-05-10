B.C. election 2017: Jinny Sims elected in Surrey-Panorama riding

NDP candidate Jinny Sims has been elected in the riding of Surrey-Panorama for the BC Liberals.

This was a riding to watch mainly because of Sims. Sims is the the former president of the BCTF (from 2004 to 2007). She led the union through the 2006 strike and subsequent contract deal. Sims then served as the NDP MP for Surrey-Newton (from 2011 to 2015), as the federal NDP employment and social development critic and the immigration critic.

In 2013, Liberal Marvin Hunt won the seat by a margin of nearly 5,000 votes (54 per cent to 35 per cent).

In 2009, Liberal Stephanie Cadieux won this seat vacated by the NDP’s Jagrup Brar, defeating the NDP’s Debbie Lawrence by over 3,000 votes.

Created for the 2001 election, Surrey-Panorama consists of the southern part of Newton and South Surrey. The southern border is 24 Ave., while the northern border is 64 or 72 Avenues, depending on the area. The Liberals have won this riding in three of four elections it has contested, with their support concentrated in South Surrey and the area close to the Surrey-Delta border.

This riding underwent major changes in the 2015 redistricting due to the huge population growth in the southern and eastern parts of the city, and with a high-profile former MP as their candidate, the NDP think they have a good shot at winning this riding.