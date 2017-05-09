Crime
May 9, 2017 2:21 pm
Updated: May 9, 2017 2:22 pm

Calgary police release composite sketch of Penbrooke Meadows sex assault suspect

By Online Reporter  Global News

Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault in the 700 block of 58 street S.E. on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

Calgary Police Service handout
Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a man wanted in connection to a sexual assault in the community of Penbrooke Meadows last month.

It happened in the 700 block of 58 street S.E. on Thursday, April 6.

Police said the victim boarded a Route 42 bus at the Marlborough LRT Station at around 2 p.m., and believe the suspect also boarded the same bus at that time.

About 15 minutes later, the victim exited the bus in the intersection of 8 Avenue and 58 Street S.E.

Investigators allege the suspect followed the woman, eventually forcing her against a fence and sexually assaulting her. She screamed and scratched the suspect’s face, at which time he ran off.

Police describe the suspect as being in his late 20s, between 5’9” and 6’ tall. At the time of the attack, he was wearing a grey sweater, blue jeans, a backwards red baseball cap and silver-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.

