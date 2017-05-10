View full results

May 10, 2017 12:15 am

B.C. election 2017: Judy Darcy elected in New Westminster riding

By Online News Producer  Global News

Judy Darcy has been elected in the riding of New Westminster.

BC NDP
Judy Darcy has been elected in the riding of New Westminster for the BC NDP.

Darcy is the incumbent in this riding.

This was a riding to watch due to the Green candidate Jonina Campbell. Before stepping down in October to run for the Green party, Campbell was the chair of the New Westminster school board.

In 2013, Darcy won this riding handily with 48 per cent to 33 per cent of the vote.

In 2009, Former MP Dawn Black won this riding for the NDP, defeating BC Liberal Carole Millar by over 5,000 votes.

The riding of New Westminster has existed since B.C.’s very first election in 1871. An NDP stronghold, New Westminster has gone to the NDP in 15 of the last 16 elections, with federal Liberal MP Joyce Murray being the only person of another party to win in 2001.

