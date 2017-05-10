B.C. election 2017: Ravi Kahlon elected in Delta North riding

Ravi Kahlon has been elected in the riding of Delta North.

In 2013, the BC Liberals won this riding by 203 votes. Scott Hamilton was the BC Liberal incumbent for Delta North but this riding has been won by the NDP several times in the past.

Kahlon, a former national field hockey star and Olympian, has worked in the NDP caucus for the past of six years as director of stakeholder relations, liaising between the party and labour, environmental, First Nations and business groups.

In 2013, the NDP vote declined by 900 while the BC Liberal vote climbed by 1,100.

In 2009, NDP incumbent Guy Gentner successfully held this riding by defeating Liberal Jeannie Kanakos by nearly 2,000 votes.

Delta North has had the same boundaries since being created in 1991, which is all of the municipality east of Highway 91. It also includes Annacis Island. The riding went to the NDP in 1991, 2005 and 2009, and went to the Liberals in 1996 and 2001. The southern suburbs around Briarwood Crescent and Sunshine Hills lean towards the Liberals, while the northern part of the riding often supports the NDP.