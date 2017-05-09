Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Tuesday, May 9
In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 9.
Update on Quebec flooding, and what it means politically
Roch Cholette, host at 104.7 Outaouais, joined the show from the flood zone to discuss.
City staff ask for freeze in city of Toronto’s 2018 budget
Councillor Gord Perks, Ward 14 Parkdale-High Park, disagrees, and tells us why. View link »
Ontario man fights and wins after getting ticketed for smoking in his car
Harry Kraemer, President of Sparkles Cleaning Service, tells his story.
