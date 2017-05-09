Canada
May 9, 2017 3:35 pm
Updated: May 9, 2017 3:38 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Tuesday, May 9

By

A woman kayaks in a flooded residential area in Rigaud, Quebec, May 6, 2017.

Reuters/Chris Wattie
A A

Happy Tuesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 9.

Update on Quebec flooding, and what it means politically
Roch Cholette, host at 104.7 Outaouais, joined the show from the flood zone to discuss.

View link »


City staff ask for freeze in city of Toronto’s 2018 budget
Councillor Gord Perks, Ward 14 Parkdale-High Park, disagrees, and tells us why.

View link »


Ontario man fights and wins after getting ticketed for smoking in his car
Harry Kraemer, President of Sparkles Cleaning Service, tells his story.

View link »


That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from noon to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News