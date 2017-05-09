Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Tuesday, May 9

Happy Tuesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on May 9.

Update on Quebec flooding, and what it means politically

Roch Cholette, host at 104.7 Outaouais, joined the show from the flood zone to discuss.

View link »

Councillor Gord Perks, Ward 14 Parkdale-High Park, disagrees, and tells us why. View link »



Ontario man fights and wins after getting ticketed for smoking in his car

Harry Kraemer, President of Sparkles Cleaning Service, tells his story.



That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from noon to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.