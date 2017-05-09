Okanagan evacuees go home with caution

The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre has rescinded evacuation orders for more than 300 units.

There are still 45 units in Kelowna, 138 units in the IR #7 in Lake Country and 63 units in Lake Country under evacuation alert.

Residents and property owners returning home should be aware that they may not have full services, such as electricity or natural gas.

Emergency Management BC has information for residents returning home after flooding.

People are also being asked to keep sandbags in place.

The forecast is calling for significant rain starting late Thursday and low lying areas near creeks and lakes may be susceptible to more flooding.

The BC Government announced that Disaster Finacial Assistance is available to Central Okanagan residents affected by the recent flooding.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 5 to Emergency Management BC and are available online.