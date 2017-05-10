B.C. election 2017: Selina Robinson re-elected in Coquitlam Maillardville riding

Selina Robinson has been re-elected in the riding of Coquitlam Maillardville.

This riding was won by NDP candidate Selina Robinson in 2013, with a margin of just 41 votes.

Robinson was facing the same opponent this time around, businessman Steve Kim.

The NDP has proved victorious here several times in the past, but it’s always a close race.

In 2009, New Democrat Diane Thorne squeaked out a victory by under 1,000 votes for the second straight election, defeating Dennis Marsden by 668 votes.

Coquitlam-Maillardville has existed since 1979, going to the NDP in every election but 1983 and 2001. It has centred around the core of Coquitlam, and today consists of most parts of the city south of Barnett Highway, with the exception of some neighbourhoods in the northwest that border Port Moody. The suburbs closer to Mundy Lake and Colony Farm tend to support the Liberals, while NDP support is fairly evenly distributed through the riding.