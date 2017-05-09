Calgary MP Michelle Rempel to hold job fair Saturday

MP Michelle Rempel will again be hosting a job fair in Calgary in hopes of helping out unemployed Albertans.

The event will take place at the Foothills Alliance Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Participating organizations include Bow Valley College, the Calgary Distress Centre, the Calgary Public Library, the Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association, Immigrant Services Calgary, Service Canada and the University of Calgary.

I know many of you are out of work, so I'm hosting a career services event on May 13. https://t.co/6R877SEy4g — Michelle Rempel (@MichelleRempel) April 28, 2017

A news release said attendees will be given the opportunity to have a free digital headshot taken to “enhance their online job search profiles.”

Rempel previously hosted a job fair at the same location in April 2016.