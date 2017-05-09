Economy
May 9, 2017 11:47 am

Calgary MP Michelle Rempel to hold job fair Saturday

By Online Reporter  Global News

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel will be hosting a job fair in Calgary.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
A A

MP Michelle Rempel will again be hosting a job fair in Calgary in hopes of helping out unemployed Albertans.

The event will take place at the Foothills Alliance Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Participating organizations include Bow Valley College, the Calgary Distress Centre, the Calgary Public Library, the Calgary Immigrant Women’s Association, Immigrant Services Calgary, Service Canada and the University of Calgary.

A news release said attendees will be given the opportunity to have a free digital headshot taken to “enhance their online job search profiles.”

Rempel previously hosted a job fair at the same location in April 2016.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
#calgary jobs
Calgary hiring
Calgary Job Fair
Calgary job search
Calgary MP Michelle Rempel
Calgary unemployed
Foothills Alliance Church
Michelle Rempel

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News