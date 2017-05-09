Lethbridge police seek man wanted in 3 robberies at same 7-Eleven location

Police in Lethbridge are looking to the public for help identifying a man they allege is responsible for three robberies at a 7-Eleven within the past several weeks.

They happened at the location in the 400 block of Mayor Magrath Drive South on April 18, 24 and May 3.

In all three cases, police said a man demanded cash and cigarettes and left after he was given “undisclosed amounts.”

During the April 24 robbery, police said the suspect indicated he had a weapon.

No injuries were reported.

Police describe the suspect as being in his 20s or 30s, 5’8” to 6’0” tall with a slim build. He was wearing dark clothing, including a hoodie with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 or contact Crime Stoppers.