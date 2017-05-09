Crime
‘Multiple victims’ in Hamilton shooting: police

Police respond to a shooting at a residence in Hamilton on May 9, 2017.

Hamilton police say there are multiple people in custody and multiple victims following a shooting in northeast Hamilton.

Const. Steve Welton says the location is an address on Holly Avenue, which is off Beach Road between Ottawa Street and Kenilworth Avenue.

There is currently a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood as investigators work to secure the area.

