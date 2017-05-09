‘Multiple victims’ in Hamilton shooting: police
Hamilton police say there are multiple people in custody and multiple victims following a shooting in northeast Hamilton.
Const. Steve Welton says the location is an address on Holly Avenue, which is off Beach Road between Ottawa Street and Kenilworth Avenue.
There is currently a heavy police presence in the neighbourhood as investigators work to secure the area.
