Police remove ‘angry’ beaver from Barrie, Ont., road

BARRIE, Ont. – Police say officers had to remove an angry beaver that stopped traffic north of Toronto.

Barrie, Ont., police say they were called to a roadway around 9:30 p.m. last Friday where officers had to use batons to coax the beaver off the road.

They say the beaver came back onto the road, stopping traffic yet again.

They say officers called animal control and then boxed up the rodent and released it back into the wild.

Police say local roads are safe again.