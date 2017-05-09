Traffic
Girl on bicycle hit by vehicle, Main Street temporarily closes

A girl on a bicycle was taken to hospital after she was hit by a vehicle in the North End Tuesday morning.

It happened at 7:45 a.m., at Main Street and Cathedral Avenue. There is no word on the girl’s condition but police said they initially believed it wasn’t too serious.

Police temporarily blocked off northbound Main Street between Mountain Avenue and Cathedral Avenue.

The road is now open to traffic.

 

 

