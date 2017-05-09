Canadians spend more money celebrating Mother’s Day than Father’s Day

Most Canadians agree that when celebrating Mother’s Day, money is no object.

However, a recent report reveals that despite families willing to go all out to celebrate their moms, they aren’t getting her the gifts she really, truly wants. RetailMenot.ca says that Canadians will spend an average of $76 on gifts and up to $184 to give their mom a great experience this year — but they still aren’t getting it right.

According to the survey, the top items Canadian moms wish to receive this year are a dinner out with the family, dinner at home with the family, a spa day alone, or a family experience. That’s a far cry from the top gifts Canadians will buy for their moms this year, which include a card, dinner, flowers, or candy and chocolate.

In addition, nearly two out of three Canadians believe that fathers usually need help from their children to pick out a gift for Mother’s Day.

“The majority of Canadians agree that cost in no object when it comes to celebrating their mom, but that doesn’t mean you need to break the bank. Creating an experience for you to enjoy together is one of mom’s top desired gifts,” Sara Skirboll, the shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, said.

The report went on to say that Father’s Day usually doesn’t get as big an acknowledgement as Mother’s Day. Almost three-quarters of those surveyed agree that Mother’s Day celebrations outshine Father’s Day, and half of those surveyed don’t think their dad cares about celebrating at all.

Furthermore, only 40 per cent of Canadians surveyed think their dad would be upset if they forgot to celebrate Father’s Day altogether. To top it all off, the cost margin for celebrating Father’s Day is just $136 on the entire experience, almost $50 less than what Canadians will spend for Mother’s Day.

This survey was conducted online April 5 to April 6, 2017 among 1,514 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Angus Reid Forum panellists. The margin of error — which measures sampling variability — is +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.