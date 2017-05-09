Halifax police request help after finding injured man lying in road
Police in Halifax are trying to determine how a 63-year-old man ended up lying on a road, unconscious.
They say the man was found by a driver on Norm Newman Drive in Dartmouth just before 11 p.m. Monday.
Police say the man was taken to hospital with injuries that remain life-threatening.
They say it’s not clear what caused his injuries and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
