May 9, 2017 9:14 am
Updated: May 9, 2017 9:15 am

Halifax police request help after finding injured man lying in road

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police in Halifax are trying to determine how a 63-year-old man ended up lying on a road, unconscious.

They say the man was found by a driver on Norm Newman Drive in Dartmouth just before 11 p.m. Monday.

Police say the man was taken to hospital with injuries that remain life-threatening.

They say it’s not clear what caused his injuries and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

