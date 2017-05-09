Fox and Hounds Tavern
May 9, 2017 9:02 am

Fire at Winnipeg’s St. James Hotel sends 1 to hospital

By Online Producer  Global News

Fire crews were battling a fire at the St. James Hotel Tuesday morning. One person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out at the St. James Hotel Tuesday morning.

Crews were called on scene to 1719 Portage Avenue for reports of a fire on the second floor, above the Fox and Hounds Tavern at 5 a.m.

Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the building.

Everyone was evacuated from the building.

No word yet on how extensive the damage is or what caused the fire.

