Fire at Winnipeg’s St. James Hotel sends 1 to hospital
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire broke out at the St. James Hotel Tuesday morning.
Crews were called on scene to 1719 Portage Avenue for reports of a fire on the second floor, above the Fox and Hounds Tavern at 5 a.m.
Fire crews found heavy smoke coming from the building.
Everyone was evacuated from the building.
No word yet on how extensive the damage is or what caused the fire.
