St. Paul’s Cathedral opens its doors following structural renovation

St. Paul’s Cathedral in London, Ont., will hold its first service inside the church in nearly six months after the main worship space was deemed unsafe late last year.

The congregation has been meeting in Cronyn Hall since engineers found rot in wooden trusses while making structural repairs to the 170-year-old Anglican church back in November.

Dubbed Project Jericho after the biblical story from the book of Joshua, the congregation will celebrate like the Israelites this Sunday.

“The cosmetic work will be plastering and painting where the indicators were that there was a problem and that’s probably going to take over a year to do that work and raise funds for that as well,” said Bishop Barry Clarke.

While the congregation will return to the cathedral at 472 Richmond St., Sunday’s services will be bittersweet.

“It’s my last Sunday here, I’m leaving the cathedral on May 14,” said Clarke.

“I’m retiring, so it will be wonderful that I can enjoy moving us back into the cathedral and have it ready for the new dean when, when he arrives on the 15th of May.”

Rector Paul Millward has been named the new dean.

