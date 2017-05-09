Former Habs president and owner John David Molson passes away at age 88

John David Molson, the former president and owner of the Montreal Canadiens and prominent member of the Molson family of brewers, has died.

The team announced Monday night that Molson passed away at the age of 88.

Molson was born in Montreal and joined the family business, Molson Breweries, in 1949, eventually becoming vice-president in 1964.

He became president of the Molson family-owned Canadiens the same year and led the Habs to five Stanley Cup championships until he stepped down in 1972.