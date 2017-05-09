Former Habs president and owner John David Molson passes away at age 88
A A
John David Molson, the former president and owner of the Montreal Canadiens and prominent member of the Molson family of brewers, has died.
The team announced Monday night that Molson passed away at the age of 88.
Molson was born in Montreal and joined the family business, Molson Breweries, in 1949, eventually becoming vice-president in 1964.
READ MORE: ‘A happy but sad day’: Montreal Canadiens sale a done deal
He became president of the Molson family-owned Canadiens the same year and led the Habs to five Stanley Cup championships until he stepped down in 1972.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.