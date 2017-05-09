Traffic
Driver killed in 3-vehicle crash on central Alberta highway

By Online Reporter  Global News

A 37-year-old man was killed in a three-vehicle crash in central Alberta on Monday.

It happened at around 4 p.m. on Highway 12 near the hamlet of Tees, Alta., about 40 kilometres northeast of Red Deer.

RCMP said an eastbound Ford F350 stopped to make a left turn onto Tees when it was hit from behind by a semi-trailer. The impact of the collision forced the pickup truck into the path of an oncoming Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Tahoe was pronounced dead at the scene. RCMP said his identity will not be released.

The driver of the F350 and the driver of the semi-trailer were both transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 12 at the Tees turnoff was closed for several hours while the RCMP conducted their investigation.

RCMP said neither speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

