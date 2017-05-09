Toronto police announce arrests in ‘Project Royal’ investigation
A A
Toronto police have called a press conference for Tuesday morning to announce arrests in connection to an investigation dubbed Project Royal.
Investigators will be displaying some of the recovered items, which include $310,000 worth of watches, some high-end jewellery, and other items seized during the execution of search warrants.
Detective Const. Tim Trotter and Mike Kelly will speak to the media at 10:30 a.m. at police headquarters in downtown Toronto.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.