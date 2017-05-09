Suspicious fire destroys condo in L’Épiphanie overnight

A suspicious fire destroyed the second-storey condo of a duplex early Tuesday morning.
The fire department received a call around 1 a.m. to the duplex at 205 Notre Dame St. in L’Épiphanie, a township north of Repentigny.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was asked to investigate the blaze.
“At this time we don’t have a cause of the fire nor any suspects,” said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay. “Our arson squad will be investigating this [Tuesday] morning.”
