May 9, 2017 7:55 am

Suspicious fire destroys condo in L’Épiphanie overnight

Justin Bulman By Editor/Associate Producer  Global News

A suspicious fire destroyed the second-storey condo of a duplex early Tuesday morning.

The fire department received a call around 1 a.m. to the duplex at 205 Notre Dame St. in L’Épiphanie, a township north of Repentigny.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was asked to investigate the blaze.

“At this time we don’t have a cause of the fire nor any suspects,” said SQ spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay. “Our arson squad will be investigating this [Tuesday] morning.”

