Suspicious fire destroys condo in L’Épiphanie overnight

A suspicious fire destroyed the second-storey condo of a duplex early Tuesday morning.

The fire department received a call around 1 a.m. to the duplex at 205 Notre Dame St. in L’Épiphanie, a township north of Repentigny.

Fire in a Duplex on Notre-Dame street in L'Épiphanie, in Lanaudière. 2 residents evacuated, no injuries. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/rwOpYLny7R — Yannick Gadbois (@yangad77) May 9, 2017

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) was asked to investigate the blaze.