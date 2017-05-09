Peel police make 4 arrests in 3 separate homicide investigations

Peel Regional Police will provide further details Tuesday morning regarding four arrests made in connection to three homicide investigations in 2017.

A 19-year-old male from Toronto, identified as Jahsavior Reid, was found fatally shot at a Motel 6 in Brampton in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Tomken Road around 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Investigators said the shooting was targeted and no arrests were made in the case. Police will provide an update on this investigation.

A 43-year-old woman from Mississauga, identified as Cheryl McVarish, was found dead outside her home on March 20.

Police said the victim was initially reported missing on March 13 in the same area of the city.

Police were called to a Westmount Avenue house, near Cawthra Road and Lakeshore Road East, around 9:15 a.m. when officers located the body of McVarish in the driveway of her home.

A 64-year-old man, identified as Gil Dasilva, was arrested last week and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death.

The third homicide case police will be updating relates to the shooting death of 19-year-old Brampton man Kamar McIntosh.

Officers were called to a business near Hurontario and King streets in Mississauga at 3:25 p.m on April 27.

Police said the victim was involved in a fight with the suspects. He was shot and later died of his injuries.

Warrants were issued for Shamar Lawson Meredith and Thulani Chizanga in connection to the shooting.

Chief Jennifer Evans will speak to the media at police headquarters in Brampton at 10 a.m.