Motorcyclist dead after being struck by SUV in north-end Toronto

A motorcyclist has died after being struck by a SUV in Toronto’s north end Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Wilson Heights Boulevard and Wilson Avenue, east of Allen Road, before 6:30 p.m.

Police said the SUV was turning off of Wilson Avenue when it hit the motorcycle.

.@TorontoMedics Update: Wilson Ave is closed in both directions from Transit Rd to Faywood Blvd. No ETA for reopening. Please use an alternate route.^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 8, 2017

A man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was pinned under the vehicle. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.

The collision reconstruction unit has been called in to investigate.