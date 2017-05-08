Motorcyclist dead after being struck by SUV in north-end Toronto
A A
A motorcyclist has died after being struck by a SUV in Toronto’s north end Monday evening.
Emergency crews were called to Wilson Heights Boulevard and Wilson Avenue, east of Allen Road, before 6:30 p.m.
Police said the SUV was turning off of Wilson Avenue when it hit the motorcycle.
A man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was pinned under the vehicle. He was rushed to hospital where he later died.
The collision reconstruction unit has been called in to investigate.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.