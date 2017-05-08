Don’t remove sandbags: City of West Kelowna

Things are slowly improving in West Kelowna where the flood waters have receded.

The Gellatly Road area felt the full brunt of the disaster.

The city said there are a number of bridges that remain a concern including one on Shannon Lake Road which has cement blocks on top of it to keep it from floating away.

And it said that despite the fact the water has dropped they’re not out of the woods just yet.

“We don’t think we’re quite done yet. And in fact, we’re saying if you’ve already sandbagged, leave the sandbags because we don’t know what’s coming,” said the City of West Kelowna’s media spokesperson said.