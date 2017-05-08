Okanagan forecast

Monday, May 08, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Expect sun and cloud over the next couple of days, but rain is back for the second half of the work week when an upper trough stalls over the region.

Temperatures will be near or slightly above seasonal for Tuesday and Wednesday under a weak upper ridge, however cooler air combined with a wet southerly flow will return starting Thursday until the weekend.

Tuesday’s daytime high range: 16 to 24C

~ Duane/Wesla