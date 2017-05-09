Tuesday’s Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, May 09, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Expect sun and cloud today, but rain is back for the second half of the work week when an upper trough stalls over the region.

Temperatures to be near or slightly above seasonal today and tomorrow under a weak upper ridge, however cooler air combined with a wet southerly flow will return starting Thursday until the weekend.

Today’s daytime high range: 16 to 24C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla