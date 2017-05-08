Regina police looking for missing 15-year-old boy

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in locating a teen boy who has been missing from his home since April 20, 2017.

Kayden Jayvin Aubichon, 15, is described as five-feet seven-inches tall, and weighing 140 pounds. He has black hair with a brush cut, brown eyes, light complexion with some pimples and pockmarks.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, light blue acid-wash jeans, a white t-shirt, black Adidas jacket with white stripes, and a white flat-brim baseball hat.

RPS said they don’t believe Aubichon has been harmed, but since he is a young person, there is concern for his safety and well-being.

Police added that there are indications he may have travelled to Saskatoon or Meadow Lake, Sask. RPS has shared Aubichon’s information with local police.

RPS said there has been activity on social media accounts associated with Aubichon.

Anyone with information is asked to call either Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).