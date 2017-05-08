UTRCA ends flood watch, issues water safety message

The Upper Thames River Conservation Authority has lifted its flood watch for London following a wet first week of May.

The watch was issued last Thursday but lifted Monday, once the skies cleared and the forecast included a stretch of dry days. The Upper Thames River watershed received 35 to 55 mm of rainfall between Thursday and Sunday.

While the flood watch has lifted, a water safety message is now in effect, with residents urged to continue using caution near watercourses, to stay out of any flooded areas, and to keep children and pets away. Stream banks are slippery, and water is fast-moving and cold.

Stream flows are still elevated but should recede by midweek, though flows downstream of Fanshawe, Pittock and Wildwood flood-control reservoirs will remain elevated until roughly the end of the week.

Meantime, Premier Kathleen Wynne toured several eastern Ontario communities on Monday that have been devastated by flooding, including Clarence-Rockland, which has declared a state of emergency.