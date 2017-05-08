John Root named executive director of Fedoruk Centre

Dr. John Root has been appointed the executive director of the Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation.

In 2011, Root established the centre and served as the organization’s interim executive director until June 2014.

The Fedoruk Centre on University of Saskatchewan (U of S) campus funds nuclear research and training projects in the province. To date, it has contributed over $4 million to 28 research projects.

“Under John’s highly regarded leadership, the Fedoruk Centre will continue advancing the province’s legacy of world-class nuclear-related research that dates back to the cobalt-60 cancer therapy work of U of S researchers Harold Johns and Sylvia Fedoruk,” Karen Chad, vice-chair of the Fedoruk Centre board, said in a press release.

“He will do this by building partnerships for a network of facilities and expertise that will advance Saskatchewan’s capability for creating social and economic benefits in areas such as nuclear medicine, and materials research with nuclear methods.”

The Sylvia Fedoruk Canadian Centre for Nuclear Innovation also operates the university’s cyclotron-based facility which produces medical isotopes for Saskatchewan.

Root is also the director of the National Research Council’s Canadian Neutron Beam Centre in Ontario.