Saskatoon police arrest 5 after report of unlawful confinement
Saskatoon police have five people in custody after a 28-year-old man reported being unlawfully confined and beaten on May 7.
At around 9:30 p.m. CT, the man approached officers at Royal University Hospital and reported being assaulted while he was held in a home for several hours. He also said the people responsible stole his vehicle.
The 28-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital.
Upon further investigation, officers attended the 1000-block of 7th Street East. Three men and two women were arrested at a Haultain neighbourhood home.
Police officials said charges are pending.
