Saskatoon police arrest 5 after report of unlawful confinement

A 28-year-old man claims he was unlawfully confined and beaten this past weekend.

Saskatoon police have five people in custody after a 28-year-old man reported being unlawfully confined and beaten on May 7.

At around 9:30 p.m. CT, the man approached officers at Royal University Hospital and reported being assaulted while he was held in a home for several hours. He also said the people responsible stole his vehicle.

The 28-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital.

Upon further investigation, officers attended the 1000-block of 7th Street East. Three men and two women were arrested at a Haultain neighbourhood home.

Police officials said charges are pending.

