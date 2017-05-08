Saskatoon police arrest 5 after report of unlawful confinement

Saskatoon police have five people in custody after a 28-year-old man reported being unlawfully confined and beaten on May 7.

At around 9:30 p.m. CT, the man approached officers at Royal University Hospital and reported being assaulted while he was held in a home for several hours. He also said the people responsible stole his vehicle.

The 28-year-old was treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital.

Upon further investigation, officers attended the 1000-block of 7th Street East. Three men and two women were arrested at a Haultain neighbourhood home.

Police officials said charges are pending.