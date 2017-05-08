Mayor’s Walk/Run raises $4,000 for Regina Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is getting a $4,000 boost thanks to the money raised by the 2016 Mayor’s Run/Walk for Fitness.

Mayor Michael Fougere presented the cheque to Major Bruce Mac Kenzie and Major Kristiana MacKenzie, both corps officers for Regina’s Haven of Hope, Monday afternoon at City Hall.

“Our main goal with the Mayor’s Run/Walk for Fitness is to get people from all over Regina out to experience a fun, affordable way to stay active,” Fougere said.

“The Salvation Army helps feed, shelter, and support men, women and children in our city every day, and being able to support their efforts is a terrific bonus.”

“We are grateful for the support from the City of Regina and the participants of The Mayor’s Run, as we Give Hope Today throughout our community,” MacKenize said.

This year’s Mayor’s Run/Walk for Fitness takes place on June 11 at 9.a.m. Proceeds will go toward Regina Education and Action on Child Hunger (REACH).