High water flows affect water quality in the Okanagan

The north Okanagan city of Enderby is under a state of emergency because of a shortage of water.

The city experienced a water main break several weeks ago that cut off supply to its secondary source of water.

Recent rains have increased turbidity levels in the river to the degree the water treatment plant cannot keep up.

The state of emergency was declared when officials realized the city was at risk of running out of water.

Residents are being asked to drink only bottled water and limit water use to the bare minimum.

The city is on a boil-water notice as well.

The District of Lake Country is asking residents to restrict their water use to domestic use only.

No outdoor irrigation.

The flooding has compromised the Oyama lake and Beaver Lake water supply.

People are also reminded not to direct water into the sanitary sewers because this is overwhelming the system.

Recent rains and large water flows have affected other water systems in the Okanagan as well.

Due to increased turbidity there is a boil water notice for Greater Vernon, including residents supplied by both Duteau Creek and Kalamalka Lake.

This includes the City of Vernon, the District of Coldstream, Electoral Areas B and C and some parts of Electoral Area D.

Spallumcheen, including Stepping Stones, is also included.

The City of Penticton issued a water quality advisory for Naramata Road, Valleyview Road, the area east of Government Street and West of Columbia Street and Evergreen Drive.

Residents of the Westbank First Nation IR #9 are on a boil-water notice, as are residents of the Upper Sage Mesa water system in Okanagan-Similkameen.

People in these areas should boil tap water for at least one minute before using it.