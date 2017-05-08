John Oakley Show – Monday May 8, 2017

Back after the weekend and it’s a great day for talk radio. The stories and story makers that matter on another edition of the John Oakley Show. Hear it again!

Cops can attend Pride parade – with conditions

Toronto police are welcomed at the Pride Parade, as long as they don’t bring their weapons, uniforms and vehicles, Pride Toronto said in a statement issued Sunday night. Toronto Police Association President, Mike McCormack tells the Oakley Show his members (police officers) have been making strides with the LGBT for two decades and this breaks barriers.

READ MORE: Executive committee votes to support $260K funding grant to Pride Toronto

New guidelines for opioid prescriptions

New updated opioid-prescribing guidelines released Monday encourage doctors to avoid giving the drugs as a first-line treatment to patients with chronic, non-cancer pain and instead try less potent medications or non-pharmaceutical therapies. Emergency room physician and AM640 medical expert Brett Belchetz discusses the new guidelines with the John Oakley Show

READ MORE: Chronic pain patients fear being collateral damage of new opioid guidelines

Expecting mom wants TTC to provide pregnancy pins

Breton Kennedy, who is five months pregnant, said she nearly fainted last week while riding a northbound subway train to Bloor station, but no one offered her a seat. The mother-to-be joins the John Oakley Show and explains she wants the TTC to distribute pins that say “Baby on Board” like similar to the buttons found on the London Tube

READ MORE: Pregnant woman admonished for getting a routine beauty treatment

Topics worthy of discussion

Adrienne Batra of the Toronto Sun; Mike Van Soelen of Navigator Ltd; and Toronto city councillor Gord Perks talk Pride funding, remembering the holocaust and other topics worthy of discussion