Protesters oppose development next to Calgary’s Genesis Centre

Some 100 people gathered outside city hall on Monday to protest a proposed development next to the Genesis Centre in northeast Calgary.

The protest was scheduled to coincide with a debate at city hall, but council instead put off the decision until June 12.

The Calgary Planning Commission is recommending approval of the multi-residential development, claiming that it offers a broader range of housing choices that would meet the affordability, accessibility and lifestyle needs of a wide array of Calgarians.

It also suggests that development in the area would allow for easy access to existing schools, recreation facilities and transit.

The developer, Attainable Homes, wants to build on a 1.9-hectare parcel of land on Falconridge Boulevard and said in its proposal the site is a 10-minute walk from the Saddle Ridge LRT station.

Those opposed to the development cite a loss of green space, lack of engagement and the change to the landscape.

Attainable Homes bought the land in 2014.