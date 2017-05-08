Seven Hamilton residents face charges in ‘Project Endure’ drug probe

A five-month investigation into an alleged Burlington cocaine trafficker has led to charges against seven people in Hamilton.

In Project Endure, Halton Police conducted five search warrants in Hamilton, Stoney Creek and Glanbrook last Wednesday.

Officers seized cocaine and marijuana, two loaded handguns, ammunition, a heavy armour ballistic vest, $100,000 and a 2009 Maserati.

Police say the street value of the drugs and cutting agents seized is $160,000.

Amargit Sohdi, 48, and Jessica Sohdi, both of Stoney Creek; Sean Bixby, 34, of Glanbrook; Jason Bixby, 33, of Hamilton; Adam Carroll, 31, of Hamilton; Shane Sohdi, 28, of Hamilton; and Delroy Nestar, 29, of Hamilton, face a total of 37 charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are anticipated.