Crime
May 8, 2017 5:08 pm

Seven Hamilton residents face charges in ‘Project Endure’ drug probe

By News Anchor  900CHML

Officers with 'Project Endure' seized drugs, loaded handguns, ammunition, a heavy armour ballistic vest, $100,000, and a 2009 Maserati.

Halton Police Service
A A

A five-month investigation into an alleged Burlington cocaine trafficker has led to charges against seven people in Hamilton.

In Project Endure, Halton Police conducted five search warrants in Hamilton, Stoney Creek and Glanbrook last Wednesday.

Officers seized cocaine and marijuana, two loaded handguns, ammunition, a heavy armour ballistic vest, $100,000  and a 2009 Maserati.

Police say the street value of the drugs and cutting agents seized is $160,000.

Amargit Sohdi, 48, and Jessica Sohdi, both of Stoney Creek; Sean Bixby, 34, of Glanbrook; Jason Bixby, 33, of Hamilton; Adam Carroll, 31, of Hamilton; Shane Sohdi, 28, of Hamilton; and Delroy Nestar, 29, of Hamilton, face a total of 37 charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional arrests and charges are anticipated.

A 2009 Maserati, among other items, was seized by officers in “Project Endure.”

Halton Police Service

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Drugs
Guns
halton police
Hamilton
Project Endure

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News