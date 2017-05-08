‘It’s A Snap’ ladies only Stampeders football seminar provides new appreciation for the game

“It’s a Snap” is one of the longest running ladies nights in Calgary.

After the classroom sessions and gridiron lessons with the Stampeders, there’s even drinks at the ladies-only football seminar.

“I think a lot of them are here for the wine,” Stamps quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell joked.

Women were invited to attend one of two evening sessions Wednesday and Thursday to learn the basic concepts of CFL football at McMahon stadium directly from the pros themselves.

It started with learning positions and plays, before they reviewed game footage in the classroom.

Then the ladies were put to work by players and coaches with on-field instructions.

For Trish Bennett, catching a pass from Stamps star quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell was a dream come true.

“I’ve always loved football. I use to come with my dad when I was small. We’ve got season tickets, it’s just great. I’ve got my two daughters with me and it’s awesome,” Bennett said.

The women who attend the event are all in it for the same reason – to get a little bit more knowledge on the sport they love.

“It’s really complicated. I mean, I know the game pretty well and then you listen to these guys and I go “I don’t know this game at all.” They explain it in a pretty basic way but make it more fun than anything else,” Marlene Kingsmith said.

“We’re learning how to be agile and be able to move around on the field because we’re blocking and dodging,” Wendy Baker said.

It also turns out that some positions aren’t as easy as they look from the stands, according to a few participants lined up to kick a field goal.

“We’re trying to do field go kicking and it’s really hard,” Rhonda Cornell.

“When you watch Rene kick a field goal and then try and do it yourself, it’s like yeah right. That ain’t going to happen,” Kingsmith said.

This was good news for stamps kicker Rene Paredes, so fans have a better understanding of the pressure he faces when a game comes down to him making a field goal.

“Now they know it’s not an easy job, so they can’t complain about me when I miss,” Paredes said.

Charming Stampeder personalities also made it easy for the participants to remember how to run a route or step in as a defensive end, according to longtime season ticket holder Marlene Kingsmith.

“How friendly they are, how happy they are, how funny they are… they really make you want to love football. I’ve been going to the game since I was seven.

That’s a long time ago. I love this place [McMahon Stadium] and I love this team and these guys (players) are amazing,” Kingsmith said.

The Stampeders also had a great time getting to know the fans better – on their turf.

“To have a more personal connection with some of the guys and it’s also getting to know some of the people that support us on the weekends,” Stampeders linebacker Deron Mayo said.

The Stampeders officially get back to work in less than a month, with the start of training camp and preseason games.