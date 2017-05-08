Trackside Music Festival organizers unveil 8-act Side-Track Stage lineup

Runaway Angel, Buck Twenty, Aaron Allen & the Small City Saints, and Ryan Creelman are among the eight acts slated to perform on the Side-Track Stage at this year’s edition of the Trackside Music Festival.

The event is the second Trackside Music Festival to be held and runs July 1 and 2 at the Western Fair District.

Organizers unveiled the supporting “Homegrown Showcase” lineup on Monday, saying it brings to the festival some of the province’s best up-and-coming country artists.

“The Side-Track Stage will put the spotlight on emerging country talent, and allow country fans to get to know the new artists,” a festival release said.

The other acts set to perform the Side-Track Stage are Justine Chantale and Karen Emeny on July 1, and Jordy Jackson Band and Karli June on July 2.

Of the eight acts, three of them — Aaron Allen, Karen Emeny, and Ryan Creelman — hail from the Forest City.

Festival organizers announced the 13-act lineup for the Main Stage last November, with Thomas Rhett and Dallas Smith set to headline the Canada Day show, and Kip Moore and the country music duo Brothers Osborne headlining the following day.

The Trackside Music Festival is a partnership between Budweiser Gardens, Live Nation, London Music Hall and Western Fair District.

A full festival lineup can be found here.