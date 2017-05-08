Hamilton offers emergency preparedness tips to residents

The City of Hamilton is marking Emergency Preparedness Week by posting daily tips on its website.

The awareness campaign will focus on a different theme each day, starting with “Make A Plan.”

Other daily themes include “Get Emergency Supplies,” “Prepare For Unique Needs,” “Be Informed” and “Create An Emergency Supply Kit For Your Pet And Car.”

Emergency Management co-ordinator Carla McCracken says it’s about building a community understanding of the types of incidents that can occur.

Hamilton’s emergency plan has been activated 11 times since 2005.

McCracken notes that we experience everything from flooding, ice storms and power outages, to hazardous materials incidents.