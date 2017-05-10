View full results

BC Election 2017

May 10, 2017 12:56 am

B.C. election 2017: BC NDP Garry Begg elected in riding of Surrey-Guildford

By Online News Producer  Global News

BC NDP's Garry Begg has been elected in the riding of Surrey Guildford.

BC NDP
Garry Begg has been elected in the riding of Surrey-Guildford for the BC NDP.

This newly-named riding (it consists mostly of the old Surrey-Tynehead riding) would have gone to the BC Liberals under the new riding boundaries in 2013 by a slim margin of 44.5 per cent to 42.8 per cent over the NDP (a gap of just 269 votes).

In 2009, BC Liberal incumbent Dave Hayer defeated NDP candidate Pat Zanon by over 1,500 votes.

Created in 2001 to cover the city’s rapidly expanding northeastern suburbs, Surrey-Tynehead stretches from 144 St. to the Langley border at 196 St., with it’s southern edge slowly dipping down from 108 Ave. to 80 Ave. The riding also includes Barnstrom Island. It has gone to the Liberals in all three of its elections, though the NDP have shown strength in the northwest section of the riding close to the Port Mann Bridge.

