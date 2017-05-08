Flood waters force fire truck rescue in Kelowna

Four men were getting off the night shift at Varsteel Ltd. in Kelowna on Friday when they were caught behind a flooded out road.

The men were driving down Bubna Road where Vernon Creek had overflowed its banks.

The culvert became overwhelmed, and water was shooting across the road.

The Winfield Volunteer Fire Department arrived on scene, and soon called in the Kelowna Fire Department.

Firefighters used their ladder truck to lift the stranded men in a bucket across the flowing water.