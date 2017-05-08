Sentencing hearing begins for Hannah Leflar’s killer

The sentencing hearing for one of the two teens convicted in the killing of 16-year-old Hannah Leflar started on Monday.

During the two-week sentencing hearing, Crown prosecutors will argue that the teenager should be sentenced as an adult.

The teen cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act because of his age at the time.

Leflar was found stabbed to death in her home in north Regina on Jan. 12, 2015.

On Monday, court heard from a Regina police investigator with the identification section, Cst. Garth Fleece.

Fleece was responsible for the overseeing of gathering and locating evidence. He documented the evidence at the youth’s home on Jan.13.

At the youth’s home, he found bloodied clothing and a broken cellphone. Those were seized. Fleece said he also saw samurai swords, knives, pellet guns and a baseball bat with nails attached to it in the teen’s home.

Court has been adjourned until 2 p.m.

More to come…