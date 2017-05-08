OPP investigate after paint thrown from Hwy. 402 overpass hits tractor trailer

Lambton OPP officers are investigating after a substantial amount of yellow paint was dropped from an overpass, landing on a tractor trailer on Highway 402.

Police received the call just after 10 p.m. Friday.

The investigation found an unknown suspect, or suspects, dumped paint from the Uttoxeter Road overpass in Plympton-Wyoming, onto the highway below. No injuries have been reported.

Officers patrolled the area but no suspects have been identified as of Monday afternoon. Damage to the tractor trailer has not yet been determined.

Lambton OPP ask anyone with information to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).