B.C. election 2017: George Chow unseats Suzanne Anton in Vancouver-Fraserview riding

George Chow has unseated B.C. Attorney General and Minister of Justice Suzanne Anton in the riding of Vancouver-Fraserview.

Suzanne Anton was the BC Liberal incumbent, having won in 2013 by 470 votes. Chow, a two-term Vancouver city councillor (Vision Vancouver 2005- 2011), previously worked at BC Hydro for 30 years as a senior engineer and also sits on a number of volunteer boards and associations.

Liberal Kash Heed won the riding over NDP candidate Garbiel Yiu by 748 votes in 2009.

I'm in Van-Fraserview: 10 min before polls close, Cpgn mgrs for @SuzanneAnton @GeorgeChowNDP tell me both are relaxed at their Cpgn offices pic.twitter.com/7aIFsoSCId — Emily Lazatin (@EmilyLazatin980) May 10, 2017

A descendant of the old Vancouver South riding, Vancouver-Fraserview is the most southeast of the city’s 10 ridings. Its western border is Fraser Street, while its northern border is East 49th, 41st, or 45th Avenues depending on the location. This is a bellwether riding historically, as the party that holds this area has won the last 16 elections.