Paul Paolatto pledges to re-do rapid transit if elected mayor

He has yet to confirm he’s running for mayor, but former police board budget chair Paul Paolatto says if he were to run, he’d pledge to start from scratch on rapid transit.

Paolatto feels the current bus rapid transit plan is more of a sales pitch and less of an actual business case.

“What I found with the current plan is it borders on intellectual dishonesty. It lacks a lot of the cost data that’s going to be relevant in making the decisions and I see a number of benefits introduced that are suspect at best,” he said Monday during an appearance on The Andrew Lawton Show on AM980.

“I think what happens is you end up trying to sway public opinion when the best way to do that would be to actually truly outline the program and the costs associated with it and let people make intellectually and well-informed decisions on it.”

Paolatto added that he decided to speak out after attending last week’s heated public participation meeting.

“It occurred to me that maybe we’re not moving in the right direction when you see that kind of visceral reaction to, not just the plan itself, but perhaps the possibility that people aren’t listening. I felt it important for me to come forward, let them know that somebody’s got their backs.”

The current city council is set to make a decision on bus rapid transit routes next week.

The next municipal election in London is scheduled for the fall of 2018.