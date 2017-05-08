Saskatoon weather outlook: over 30mm of rain drenches Saskatoon

Story highlights Wet start to the week Fog patches Tuesday morning Drier weather mid-week Rain risk returns next weekend

Endless hours of showers drench Saskatoon in over 30 millimetres of rain!

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

As of noon, Saskatoon had seen nearly 16-straight hours of rain with over 30 millimetres falling in the city!

The main reason for the wet start to the week was a low pressure system coupled with an upper disturbance swinging through that kicked up northwesterly winds to gust upwards of 50 km/h.

We remain in the heart of the rain in the Saskatoon area this morning! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/FMdNZcJqE6 — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 8, 2017

And those northwesterly winds are brisk too, now at 30 gusting to 46 km/h in the city. #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/ABQXHB7VQu — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 8, 2017

Soggy noon hour in Saskatoon as the rain remains over the area! #yxe #Sask pic.twitter.com/956sxa9HZx — Peter Quinlan (@PQuinlanGlobal) May 8, 2017

The rain will move out this afternoon and after starting the day out around 7 degrees, we’re expecting to warm up to an afternoon high in low double digits.

Tonight

Clouds associated with that system will clear out as it pulls off to the northeast and the precipitation associated with it transitions into snow in northern Manitoba.

With all that added moisture, fog patches are expected to develop overnight as temperatures fall back to around 3 or 4 degrees.

Tuesday

Fog patches will dissipate in the morning with some sunny breaks to start before some clouds build in during the day with a slight chance of an afternoon shower.

Winds will be light throughout the day and we’ll warm up quite quickly, reaching the mid-teens by noon and climbing into the high teens for an afternoon high.

Wednesday-Friday

An upper ridge of high pressure tries to build its way into the area through the rest of the week, but as it does so, it’s expected to push through a few waves of cloud Wednesday and Thursday before we get into some more sun by Friday.

Daytime highs are expected to climb up into the low 20s right through the rest of the week with windier conditions moving in on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

Those winds are expected to stick around on Saturday as a low pressure system swings into Alberta, bringing the Saskatoon area back into the clouds during the day with a chance of rain Sunday as it passes by south of the city.

Daytime highs are a little up in the air this weekend and are dependent on when and whether we get into the rain and the placement of this system, which is also a bit uncertain, but we should top out in the high teens Saturday and likely in the mid-teens on Sunday.

Alyssa Thunstrom took this Your Saskatchewan photo in Grasswood:

