Calgary police locate person of interest in fatal Sunalta CTrain Station stabbing

Calgary police announced Monday a man considered a person of interest in a fatal stabbing at the Sunalta CTrain Station has been located.

Investigators said Mark Lacaine, seen on CCTV footage released to the public last week, was found in Saskatchewan. He is being interviewed by investigators but as of Monday morning no charges had been laid.

Eric Lavalee, 52, of no fixed address, died after being stabbed during a fight at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, April 28.

Police said they are not searching for anyone else in connection with the death.

They believe Lavalee and Lacaine were known to each other.